Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Nairn named by police

Callum EwenPolice Scotland

A man who died in a three-vehicle crash on the B9101 near Nairn on Friday morning has been named by the police.

He was 23-year-old Callum Ewen, from the Fochabers area.

The collision happened near the junction of the A939 at Bognafuaran at about 07:35.

A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not known.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.

Sgt Chris Donaldson said: "I would again appeal to anyone who may have information about it to please get in touch".

