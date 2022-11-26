Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Nairn named by police
- Published
A man who died in a three-vehicle crash on the B9101 near Nairn on Friday morning has been named by the police.
He was 23-year-old Callum Ewen, from the Fochabers area.
The collision happened near the junction of the A939 at Bognafuaran at about 07:35.
A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not known.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.
Sgt Chris Donaldson said: "I would again appeal to anyone who may have information about it to please get in touch".