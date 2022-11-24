Bacteria in water alert at island hospital
- Published
• A bacteria that can potentially cause a serious lung infection has been found in a cold water system at the largest hospital in the Hebrides.
• Elevated levels of Legionella species contamination were discovered during work on pipes at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis.
• NHS Western Isles said the system was separate from the site's drinking supply, which is unaffected.
• The health board said the risk of contracting Legionnaires disease was extremely low.