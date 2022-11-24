Bacteria in water alert at island hospital

• A bacteria that can potentially cause a serious lung infection has been found in a cold water system at the largest hospital in the Hebrides.

• Elevated levels of Legionella species contamination were discovered during work on pipes at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, Lewis.

• N﻿HS Western Isles said the system was separate from the site's drinking supply, which is unaffected.

• The health board said the risk of contracting Legionnaires disease was extremely low.