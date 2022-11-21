New centre focuses on future disease threats
• A new research facility in the Highlands is investigating disease links between animals, humans and the environment.
• Experts at the Centre for Epidemiology and Planetary Health (CEPH) warn many new threats from viruses could emerge over the next decade.
• The scientists are involved in disease surveillance including zoonoses - diseases which can be transmitted from animals to humans.
• The new centre forms part of Scotland's Rural College's northern faculty based in Inverness.