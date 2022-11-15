Lawyer's 1,250-mile cycle home after Ukraine aid trip
- Published
• A Scottish human rights lawyer has helped to deliver an ambulance and thousands of pounds of maternity supplies to Ukraine before cycling solo back to the UK.
• Andrea Fraser, who lives in Edinburgh and is originally from Struy in the Highlands, took turns in driving the emergency vehicle from Poland to Lviv.
• The 31-year-old then cycled 1,250 miles (2,012km) over three weeks to raise money for an aid charity.
• The last leg of trip home was from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Edinburgh.