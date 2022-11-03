• G﻿lencoe Folk Museum has secured planning permission for a £2m revamp.• F﻿ounded in the 1960s, the museum's collection includes Jacobite relics and memorabilia from the two world wars.• I﻿t occupies two former derelict cottages dating back to the 1700s, and moved to the site in 1971 after its collection grew too big for its original premises.• T﻿he cottages had been scheduled for demolition, but a local resident saved the properties by standing in front of bulldozers brought in to tear them down.