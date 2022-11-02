Singer's career-making TikTok video sat unsent for days
A singer says a video that went viral on TikTok and landed her a record deal had sat in her drafts for two days before she got round to posting it.
Katie Gregson-Macleod, from Inverness, uploaded a 45-second clip of the chorus to her song Complex in August.
It became an overnight sensation and the song has since been released as a single by a major record label.
Katie, 21, told BBC Radio Scotland the clip had resulted in 10 years' worth of progress in her music career.
The singer-songwriter told The Afternoon Show: "It's a bizarre thought that something so trivial in the moment can change your life so much.
"That video was in my drafts. I will often do that with a song, I will pop up it up a few days later because I fancy it. It wasn't any deeper than that."
Overnight, the chorus to Complex amassed 100,000 views and garnered comments from musicians Gracie Abrams, Lennon Stella and Maisie Peters.
Shortly after, representatives from three record companies were sitting in the Inverness coffee shop where Katie worked, all hoping to convince her to sign with them.
She chose to go with Columbia Records.
Katie told The Afternoon Show she had thought her music career was going well before then, but what had happened since August was far more than she could ever have imagined.
Katie has been playing music since an early age and started songwriting when she was about 16.
She performed at the Belladrum Music Festival, near Beauly, in 2019 and released her debut single, Still a Sad Song, in July 2020. Within a week of its release, it was chosen as song of the week by BBC Radio Nan Gàidheal's Rapal programme.
Katie was also one of BBC Radio Scotland's 25 Artists to Watch in 2022.
She performed on the Hot House stage at this summer's Belladrum festival.