Row over 'off island' Western Isles Health Board directors
A councillor has resigned from Western Isles health board in protest over the number of members who do not live on the islands.
The organisation has three Scottish government-appointed non executive directors who are based off the isles.
Angus McCormack claimed it was Western Isles Health Board in name only.
NHS Western Isles said non executive roles were advertised openly and there was a well-established non-discriminatory selection process.
The board has eight non executive members. It also has five executive directors, who include nursing, finance and public health chiefs at NHS Western Isles.
In his resignation letter, Mr McCormack said the selection process for non executive members was "not fit for purpose".
The Stornoway councillor added: "It is clear to me that residents in these islands wish to have local people on the Western Isles health board not people who do not even know where our hospital are located."
NHS Western Isles disputed Mr McCormack's claims saying they were "completely inaccurate".
'Innovative approaches'
A spokeswoman said it was regrettable the councillor had decided to resign as a representative of the islands' local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, on the board.
"We note councillor McCormack's reasons for resigning, however we do not agree with them," she said.
"The post of non executive director is advertised openly and involves a well-established and non-discriminatory selection process."
She added: "The skills, experience and knowledge brought by a wide range of individuals on the board ensures diversity, innovative approaches and effective scrutiny.
"We are confident that our non executive directors on Western Isles health board provide effective oversight, governance and scrutiny.
The Scottish government said all ministerial public appointments in the NHS were regulated by the ethical standards commissioner.
A spokeswoman said: "These appointments are made on merit so the candidate, or candidates, who provide the strongest evidence of the criteria being sought are those recommended to ministers."