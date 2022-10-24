Watchdog criticises care of mother and baby by NHS Highland
- Published
NHS Highland has apologised after a new born baby suffered brain damage while in the health board's care.
A health service watchdog has upheld a complaint from the child's parents and highlighted failings, including that no safe transport was provided.
The pregnant woman and her partner twice had to make a three hour trip to NHS Highland's main hospital in their own vehicle during their ordeal.
The health board said it had written to the family to apologise.
The identity of the parents has not been revealed.
According to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO), the woman had experienced abdominal discomfort and attended her local hospital with her partner.
The couple were then told to make the three hour drive to the main regional hospital and the woman was kept in overnight, before being discharged the following day.
A week later her waters broke and a clinician told her to make her own way to the main hospital again. The couple were informed an ambulance was not needed.
The baby was later delivered by caesarean section and had to be resuscitated.
Scans later revealed the baby had suffered brain damage which could lead to learning difficulties.
In a report, the SPSO said NHS Highland failed to provide reasonable care to the pregnant woman and her unborn child.
The watchdog said the health board should apologise and carry out a series of recommended actions to improve care.
NHS Highland said: "We have fully accepted the recommendations in the report from the SPSO and actions are being implemented.
"Pam Dudek, our chief executive, has written to the family to apologise."