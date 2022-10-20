Light show to mark Caledonian Canal's 200th anniversary
Landmarks on the Caledonian Canal are to be illuminated to mark 200 years since it was opened.
The Highland waterway's 60 miles (96.5km) length includes lochs Ness, Oich and Lochy and 22 miles (35km) of canal with 29 locks.
Constructing the canal sections took 12 years to complete.
Neptune's Staircase, a series of locks at Banavie near Fort William, and Gairlochy Lighthouse are to be lit up on Saturday between 19:00 and 22:00.
On Sunday, events will be held at Tomnahurich Bridge in Inverness.
The Caledonian Canal runs between Inverness and Fort William.
Neptune's Staircase was built between 1803 and 1822 and is the longest staircase lock in Scotland. It takes about 90 minutes for a boat to travel it.
In 2019 Scottish Canals invested £5.3m in replacing the lock gates at Kytra and fort Augustus to help safeguard the canal for future generations to enjoy.
Water was drained from more than four miles (7km) of the canal to provide safe access to replace lock gates.
Scottish Canals chief operating officer Richard Millar said: "This is a big year for Scottish Canals as we celebrate 200 years of the Caledonian and Union Canals.
"These important heritage assets have stood the test of time, providing important transport routes, bolstering the local and national economy and helping put Scotland on the map as experts in engineering and innovation."
The Caledonian Canal is a popular visitor attraction and more than 1,400 boats transit the canal every year.