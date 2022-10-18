Men who died in crash near Lairg named
Two men who died in a crash on a road in the Highlands on Sunday have been named by police.
David Hamilton, 25, and Finley Hope, 24, were in a white Mazda RX8 which left the the A836 road at Torroble near Lairg.
Police said they believed the crash happened some time before the car was discovered on Sunday afternoon.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say where Mr Hamilton or Mr Hope were from.
Police have appealed for anyone who travelled on the road between the early hours of Sunday until the alarm was raised at 15:20 to get in touch.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts are very much with the families of these two young men at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch."