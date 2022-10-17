Two men, aged 24 and 25, die in car crash on A836 near Lairg
- Published
Two men - aged 24 and 25 - have died in a crash on a road in the Highlands.
Police said they believed the men's car, a white Mazda RX8, left the A836 road at Torroble near Lairg some time before it was discovered on Sunday afternoon.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone who had travelled on the road between the early hours of Sunday until the alarm was raised at 15:20 to get in touch.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances of this crash are at an early stage, and our thoughts remain with the families of these two young men.
"I would ask anyone who was travelling on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning until the car was reported to police to contact officers.
"If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police."