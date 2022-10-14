Perthshire man killed in A9 crash named by police

George NorrisPolice Scotland
George Norris died in the crash

A man who died in a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in the Highlands has been named by police.

He was 64-year-old George Norris, from Bankfoot in Perthshire.

The emergency services were called to the scene near Kingussie at about 18:45 on Wednesday.

Mr Norris was the driver of a silver Ford C-Max travelling south on the single carriageway section of road which was involved in a collision with two vehicles travelling north.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The crash also involved a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Renault Captur.

The 41-year-old male driver of the van and a 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics.

The 61-year-old female driver of the Renault and a 79-year-old male passenger were also treated at the scene.

PC Nicola Curley said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Norris's family at this very difficult time.

"Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am requesting anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage of the their journey on the A9 around the time please call 101."

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics