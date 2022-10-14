Perthshire man killed in A9 crash named by police
A man who died in a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in the Highlands has been named by police.
He was 64-year-old George Norris, from Bankfoot in Perthshire.
The emergency services were called to the scene near Kingussie at about 18:45 on Wednesday.
Mr Norris was the driver of a silver Ford C-Max travelling south on the single carriageway section of road which was involved in a collision with two vehicles travelling north.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
The crash also involved a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Renault Captur.
The 41-year-old male driver of the van and a 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics.
The 61-year-old female driver of the Renault and a 79-year-old male passenger were also treated at the scene.
PC Nicola Curley said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Norris's family at this very difficult time.
"Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am requesting anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage of the their journey on the A9 around the time please call 101."