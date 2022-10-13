Man dies in three-vehicle crash on A9 in Highlands
A 64-year-old man has died in a three-vehicle crash in the Highlands, police have said.
Police were called to the scene on the A9 near Kingussie at about 18:45 on Wednesday.
A silver Ford C-Max travelling south on the single carriageway section of road was involved in a collision with two vehicles travelling north.
These were a white Mercedes Sprinter van towing a trailer carrying a small tractor and a Renault Captur.
The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 41-year-old male driver of the van and 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics. The 61-year-old female driver of the Renault and 79-year-old male passenger were also treated at the scene.
The road was closed for more than eight hours and reopened in the early hours of Thursday.
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses, urging people to contact them via the non-emergency line.
Sgt Alasdair MacKay added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, at this difficult time."