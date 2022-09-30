Landslide shuts major road on Skye
A landslide has closed a section of the A87 on Skye amid heavy rain and high winds.
The trunk road is the main route through the island and also connects it with the Highland mainland via the Skye Bridge.
Tonnes of debris have been washed down on to the road at Luib, north of Broadford.
Traffic Scotland warned that the A87 was closed in both directions at the scene.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for parts of western Scotland, including Skye, until 14:00 on Friday. Up to 40mm of rain has been forecast for some places.
A separate yellow weather warning has been issued for winds reaching gusts of 75mph for parts of the Highlands as well as the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.