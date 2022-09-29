Renee MacRae: Family urges killer to reveal location of bodies
- Published
The man convicted of one of Scotland's longest unsolved murders has been urged by the family of the victims to reveal where their bodies lie.
William MacDowell, 80, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing his former lover Renee MacRae and their son Andrew in November 1976.
The remains of the Mrs MacRae, 36, and Andrew, three, have never been found.
Mrs MacRae's sister, Morag Govans, made a fresh plea following MacDowell's conviction at Inverness High Court.
Ms Govans, 84, told how their family is still haunted by the "terror" the mother of two and her young son must have felt before being murdered.
She said she could "never comprehend" why the pair were killed in "such a calculated and callous manner".
And she said if MacDowell has "a shred of decency in his body, he will now reveal where they both lie".
Ms Govans told BBC Scotland: "I was so, so happy that we got justice for Renee and Andrew.
"It's a long, long time we've had to wait for this result and I really never thought the day would come we would get it. I can't put in words how happy I am."
She added: "I am hoping he will tell us where they are - where their remains are so we can lay them to rest.
"I don't think he will. I would like him to do this one last decent thing - to tell us."
Inverness High Court heard that MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, killed or abducted Mrs MacRae and their son in a layby on the A9 near Dalmagarry, south of Inverness, on November 12, 1976.
A huge police investigation was launched after their disappearance. Despite this, and investigations in 1986, 2004 and 2018, the remains have never been found.
The latest investigation, Operation Abermule, was set up to find the murderer and to discover the resting place of the pair's bodies almost 46 years after the crime.
So far, it has only achieved one of its aims, with MacDowell convicted of the two murders.
The judge recommended that he serve a minimum of 30 years in prison.
At the time of her disappearance, Mrs MacRae was separated from her husband of 12 years, Gordon MacRae. He was a construction company manager and the father of her eldest son, nine-year-old Gordon.
Mrs MacRae had been in an affair for four years with MacDowell, a 34-year-old married man who was her husband's company secretary.
Ms Govans described Renee as a loving mother of both Andrew and his elder brother, Gordon.
"Andrew would be 48 today, he was never given the chance to build his own life," she said.
"Not knowing where their remains lie only compounds the pain. Thinking of the terror they both must have felt before they died continues to haunt us."
Ms Govans said her sister and nephew were never far from her thoughts, adding: "At birthdays, Christmas and family occasions there are always two empty chairs."
DCI Brian Geddes, who led a re-investigation of the case which resulted in MacDowell's arrest, said it was one of the most challenging and emotive of investigations of his career.
He insisted police would continue the effort to find the victims' remains.
"It is an absolutely horrendous crime," Mr Geddes said. "It is as diabolical crime as there is."
He continued: "Up to this point we haven't been able to try and engage with William MacDowell, but that is the intention now and there will discussion and planning put in place.
"My intention is to at least attempting to engage with William MacDowell and him hopefully telling us where Renee and Andrew's remains are."