Renee MacRae: Double murder accused 'not a cold-hearted psychopath'
- Published
A jury has been told it would be "grotesque" to suggest a man on trial for the murders of his lover and their young son could be a callous killer.
William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae and their son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands in 1976.
His lawyers have lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.
Defence counsel Murray Macara KC described the deaths of Mrs MacRae, 36, and three-year-old Andrew as a mystery with many unanswered questions.
The jury, which is set to consider its verdict on Thursday, heard from the prosecution on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, in his closing speech, Mr Macara said: "The defence does not concede they were murdered or that Bill MacDowell has been implicated.
"It is still a mystery. To provide answers involves indulging in speculation not drawing inferences.
"You have heard a lot of questions from me but my final questions are if he had concern, love and affection for Andrew, his only son, how did he benefit from his death? Why did he murder his own son?"
'Dying man'
Mr Macara said there were doubts about whether a Volvo estate - a company car which Mr MacDowell drove - was seen at a lay-by where Mrs MacRae's car was found on fire and on a nearby road.
He said this was crucial to the prosecution's case.
Mr Macara said Mr MacDowell had suffered years of suspicion and was now a dying man, and the proof he murdered Mrs MacRae and Andrew was lacking.
He said: "Killing your paramour and your only son must make him a callous, cold-hearted psychopath. But it would be a gross over-reaction, so grotesque it is absurd."
Mr MacDowell has been accused of murdering Mrs MacRae and their son at a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness, or elsewhere on 12 November 1976.
He also faces a charge alleging he disposed of their bodies, personal effects and a pushchair, and of setting fire to a BMW car and disposing of a Volvo car's boot hatch.
Mr MacDowell denies all the charges.
The defence claims Mrs MacRae's estranged husband Gordon MacRae committed the offences together with persons unknown.
The trial before Lord Armstrong continues.