Renee MacRae: Murder accused 'a walking dead man'
- Published
A pensioner accused of committing a double murder in the Highlands 46 years ago has been described as a "walking dead man."
William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and three-year-old Andrew MacRae in 1976.
His wife Rosemary, 80, told his trial her husband had mobility problems and a "very sick" liver and kidney.
She said: "He's actually a walking dead man and he has got a DNR (do not resuscitate) set up already."
Mr MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, has been accused of murdering Mrs MacRae and their son at a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness, or elsewhere on 12 November 1976.
He has also been accused of disposing of their bodies and setting fire to a BMW car.
Mr MacDowell denies the charges and his lawyers have lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.
Mrs MacDowell told the court her husband's heart was "working very hard to keep him alive".
She also told the jury how he had returned home on the night of the alleged murders between 20:00 and 20:30.
Mrs MacDowell said he was wearing a suit, shirt and tie and there was nothing unusual about his appearance.
She said he had not appeared flustered, nervous or uneasy.
The court heard that Mrs MacDowell was detained by police in 1987 and interviewed under caution. She had not wished a solicitor to be present.
Detectives had suggested that she had given her husband a false alibi.
Retired police officer Peter Black told the jury the interview had been "very agitated and volatile."
Mrs MacDowell was released after giving a statement.
Mr MacDowell denies the charges against him, including one alleging he disposed of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies, personal effects and a pushchair, and of setting fire to a BMW car and disposing of a Volvo car's boot hatch.
The defence claims Mrs MacRae's estranged husband Gordon MacRae committed the offences together with persons unknown.
The trial before Lord Armstrong continues.