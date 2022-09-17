Woman dies after car collides with coach on A9 near Slochd
- Published
A woman has died on the A9 in the Highlands after a crash involving a car and a coach.
The collision between the silver Audi A4 and a white Volvo B12 single decker happened at about 19:45 on Friday near Slochd, 17 miles south of Inverness.
The 73-year-old, who was driving the car, died at the scene.
Eight passengers from the coach were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where they were treated for minor injuries and later released.
The road was closed for the rest of the day to complete collision investigation work and re-opened at about 04:00 on Saturday.
Police are appealing for help to establish what happened.
Sgt Neil MacDonald said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch."