Renee MacRae: Claim murder accused seen scrubbing car boot
The trial of an 80-year-old man accused of a double murder has heard he was seen cleaning out his company car days after a mother and son disappeared.
William MacDowell denies murdering Renee MacRae and their young son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands 46 years ago.
Mr MacDowell had to hand back the car after being sacked by his employer - Mrs MacRae's estranged husband Gordon.
A trial in Inverness has heard he refused to give up the Volvo until he had finished "scrubbing it out".
Mr MacDowell denies murdering Mrs MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae at a lay-by on the A9 near Inverness, or elsewhere, on 12 November 1976.
He also denies a charge alleging he disposed of their bodies, personal effects and a pushchair, and of setting fire to a BMW car and disposing of a Volvo car's boot hatch.
His lawyers have lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi. The defence claims Gordon MacRae committed the offences together with persons unknown.
The High Court in Inverness had earlier heard from Mr MacRae that he dismissed Mr MacDowell as his company secretary after being told of his relationship with Mrs MacRae, including that he was Andrew's father. The sacking came days after Mrs MacRae and Andrew disappeared.
On Friday, the court heard a statement given by Kenneth Rock, another employee of Mr MacRae's Inverness building firm who is now deceased. Mr Rock was sent to Mr MacDowell's home to retrieve the company car, the court heard.
Former Det Con Ruth Mason, who was part of a re-investigation of the mother and son's disappearance, had interviewed Mr Rock and read out sections of the statement.
She said Mr Rock told her: "Gordon asked me to get the car returned from Bill MacDowell. He refused to bring it in. He was cleaning it out and said he would return it when he had finished.
"He didn't say why. He was scrubbing it out. The boot was up."
The trial before Lord Armstrong continues.