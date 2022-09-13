Highlands and Islands Airports scale back modernisation plans
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has said it intends to scale back its air traffic modernisation plans because of funding challenges.
The state-owned regional airports operator had already abandoned a previous proposal to centralise the service for some of its airports.
It had been working on a new modernisation plan, but said there was now not enough funding available.
Hial is discussing the situation with Transport Scotland.
Chairwoman Lorna Jack said: "Our overriding focus is to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable aviation services for the communities we serve.
"Like many other businesses, Hial must reappraise priorities and spending options and make difficult decisions based on the extraordinary circumstances we are all facing as global economic pressures impact our day-to-day activities and our future plans."
Hial runs 11 airports across Highland, Argyll, Western Isles and Northern Isles, as well as Dundee Airport.
In January, the company dropped its plan to centralise some of its air traffic control operations.
Controllers at Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh were to be relocated to a new hub.
The Prospect union opposed the move saying it would have put almost 50 jobs at risk.
Hial said the plan no longer formed part of its proposed modernisation of air traffic control.
A separate plan to downgrade air traffic services for Benbecula and Wick John O'Groats airports was also to be reviewed.