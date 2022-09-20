Mastermind: The man behind 50 years of glass trophies
Mastermind's famous engraved glass trophy has been one of the most coveted items on TV for 50 years. Every one is unique, and they have all been designed by Denis Mann - thanks to a chance meeting in the Highlands.
In the summer of 1971, Denis was visiting Caithness Glass in Wick to talk terms before joining the company as an engraver and designer.
On the same day, TV producer Bill Wright was there searching for someone to make a trophy which would be the prize for the winner of his new high-brow BBC quiz show.
He was shown Denis' work in copper wheel engraving, a now dying art that allows delicate shapes to be carved on glass.
Denis' talent for engraving human figures, a skill he learned as an art student in Edinburgh, fitted perfectly with Bill's idea for a glass trophy decorated with a classical theme based on the Nine Muses, women from Greek mythology who were considered to be an inspiration for artists and poets.
He got the job at Caithness Glass and one of his first tasks was to design and engrave the quiz show's glass bowl.
The first Mastermind was broadcast the following year, in 1972.
"Before the programme went out there was no certainty Mastermind would be a success," says the 87-year-old Perthshire-born artist.
"The first one was almost intended to be a taster. No-one anticipated the success it would be. It was kind of hit or miss."
The programme and the trophy proved to be a great success - and Denis has provided a new design based on the same theme for every series of the programme for half a century.
Denis says: "Each bowl is different and the design has been developed from the preceding one.
"I've now done 50 designs.
"I have a completely new design ready should it go ahead next year."
The mastermind behind Mastermind, Bill Wright, had been a World War Two RAF gunner.
Part of his inspiration for the show was his experience as a prisoner of war.
His German interrogators had repeatedly asked him three questions - name, rank and number - which gave him the idea of asking contenders their name, occupation and specialist subject.
Bill needed a fitting prize to match his concept and in 1971 he travelled to Caithness Glass. The company had been established in 1961 and was an official supplier of glass to the Queen Mother.
Denis, who is originally from Ballinluig, had studied art in Edinburgh and after a spell in the RAF he worked as an art teacher.
But he says in his early 30s he became disillusioned with teaching and decided to quit and pursue a career as an artist instead.
After his stint at Caithness Glass, Denis decided to go it alone as a freelancer, working from a studio near the rugged Caithness coast - an inspiration for some of his ideas.
The model for recent Mastermind designs is also from the local area - mother and former SNP MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, Gail Ross. She donated her modelling fee to charity.
Over the years, Denis has won commissions for engravings and glassware for the late Queen and Queen Mother, BBC show One Man and His Dog and US firm Compaq Computers.
But his continued involvement on Mastermind's glass bowl trophy has always been close to his heart.
He says: "It was unexpected.
"There is my work on the telly and I have these feelings of pleasure and pride seeing it there."