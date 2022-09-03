Man killed in Dundonnell crash named by police
A 69-year-old man who died in a car crash in the Highlands on Wednesday has been named by police.
Kenneth Gillon, from Auchterarder, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash on the A832 near Dundonnell.
Police are appealing for information about the incident, which took place at about 11:30 and involved a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga.
Four people were also taken to hospital following the crash.
Mr Gillon, a retired computer programmer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family said he would be much missed as a husband, father and "papa" to his granddaughters.
Mr Gillon was a passenger in the Kia Venga.
The driver of the Venga, a 63-year-old woman, and a passenger in the Kia Sportage, a 72-year-old woman, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
They were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.
The driver of the Kia Sportage, a 77-year-old man, and a 75-year-old female passenger were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts remain with Kenneth's family and with the other people injured in this crash.
"Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.
"I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers."