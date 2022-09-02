Search on Isle of Rum for man missing in a dinghy
Rescuers have been searching around the Isle of Rum for a man reported missing after leaving his yacht in a dinghy two days ago.
The coastguard said the man was last seen off Kinloch on Rum at about midnight on Tuesday.
The alarm was raised at 22:00 on Thursday when he did not move his yacht to another location as planned.
Mallaig and Tobermory RNLI lifeboats and Mallaig Coastguard Rescue Team have been conducting searches.
A coastguard helicopter was involved in a search on Thursday night.