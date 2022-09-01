Diver dies after being injured at Stornoway Harbour
A diver has died after being injured at Stornoway Harbour on the Isle of Lewis.
The emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 19:15 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead while he was being taken to Stornoway's Western Isles Hospital.
A spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was working with police in an investigation.