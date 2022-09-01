Passenger dies in two-car crash on A832 near Dundonnell
- Published
A 69-year-old man died and four people were injured in a two-car crash in the Highlands on Wednesday.
The man was a passenger in a Kia Venga which was involved in a collision with a Kia Sportage on the A832 near Dundonnell.
The 63-year-old female driver of the Venga and a 72-year-old female passenger of the Sportage were seriously injured.
They were flown by air ambulance to hospital in Aberdeen.
The 77-year-old male driver of the Kia Sportage and a 75-year-old female passenger in the same car were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
The road was closed for about seven-and-a-half hours to allow an investigation to take place.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Calum MacAulay said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.
"Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.
"I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers."