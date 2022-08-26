I have cancer and can't afford to heat my home
By Mary McCool
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Households across the UK are preparing for an unprecedented 80% increase in energy bills this October. A typical bill is expected to reach £3,549 a year - but what about costs in the coldest parts of the UK?
Melanie Finlay had hoped to spend her summer making memories with husband Tom and seven-year-old son Joseph - but spent a large chunk in a hospice to manage her pain levels.
The 48-year-old was given between 12 and 18 months to live earlier this year as metastatic cancer had spread to her bones, lungs, hips, knees and bone marrow.
She is now on what she describes as a "buffet" of medication to manage her pain at home - but expects this will become more difficult in the colder months.
"It's one of the most painful cancers you can have and the cold weather has a major affect on your bones wherever you live," she said.
"But being in the Highlands it's a damp cold you get here - it's definitely uncomfortable."
The family lives in a two-bedroom flat with a pre-paid energy meter in Inverness - one of the coldest of the UK's larger towns and cities.
It has recorded relatively mild winters in recent years, but the temperature still fell as low as -9.1C in 2020-21.
Melanie told BBC Scotland she combatted the discomfort by having her heating on a constant low burn during the winter months, but it is not something she can afford this year given the energy cap increase.
Previously, the family spent at least £300 a month on gas and electricity, but Melanie said it was getting to the point where £100 for electricity alone lasted just over a week.
"I've been putting money aside during summer and this will hopefully go towards heating this winter," she said.
"We've got extra duvets and hot water bottles and I'll be able to wrap my legs up in blankets.
"There are places I could go to get out of the house if I need to, like Maggie's Centre at Raigmore - they're emphasising if you need a cup of tea and keep warm [people can go there.]"
'We'll heat one room'
The family have taken steps to become more energy efficient and many of their appliances are electric.
But because Tom works from home in order to be Melanie's carer, their mitigations will likely not do much to ease the expensive months ahead.
"There's always going to be someone in the house," she said. "We don't have the luxury of closing the door at 18:00.
"We'll probably turn the heating off in the front room and just have it on in the back bedroom.
"We've changed the lights to energy-saving bulbs and are going to seal the windows - but it's just going to be a case of fingers crossed and see how it goes."
Melanie, who can no longer walk, receives reduced pay from her employer due to her illness and after a six-month wait, is claiming a disability benefit - Personal Independence Payment (PIP).
The money helps with household costs, but she worries how her family will cope after her death with the cost of living only set to increase.
She said: "I would love to have left them a legacy - but how? Any savings, money we've got is going to cost of living.
"I go to hospital two three times a week, sometimes to Aberdeen, and we've got a 19-year-old Vauxhall Astra. The last time I went abroad was in 2011.
"Everything is wrapped around me trying to get enough money to pay for my funeral - I want to get it organised before that goes up - and it's knowing I'm going to leave Tom and Joe worse off. That's what hurts."
A typical annual bill is currently £1,971 but new forecasts suggest that could peak at well over £6,000 a year next year, heaping pressure on a new prime minister to give urgent extra support for those struggling or unable to pay.
Pre-payment meter customers, often among the most vulnerable consumers, will pay an extra £59 a year on their bill from October.
'This will cause illness and death'
A number of charities in Scotland have strongly criticised the announcement from Ofgem, with Save The Children calling the situation a full-blown economic crisis.
Claire Telfer, head of Scotland at the charity, said: "Children are at serious risk from today's announcement and could spend this winter in cold homes, with fewer hot meals, despite the best efforts of their parents and carers. Our children deserve better.
"The UK and Scottish governments need to act now to ease the pressure on families and provide immediate cash support to families with children - who spend more on energy."
The Poverty Alliance, an anti-poverty network in Scotland, said the UK government and Ofgem had failed in their duty to protect people and give them security.
Director Peter Kelly said: "This massive price hike is in line with predictions. Ministers knew this was coming for months but have put nothing in place to prevent a humanitarian disaster.
"We must be clear. Bills of this size will be completely and utterly unaffordable for people on low incomes, many of whom have already been struggling with cuts to social security and huge wage squeeze for years and years. They will cause stress, anxiety, illness, debt and death."
So far, the UK government has promised a £15bn package of support for UK households. This includes two payments totalling £650 for eight million low-income households on benefits and a £400 grant for all homes.
The Scottish government has called on the UK government to use its borrowing powers to cancel the price increase, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying the price was unaffordable for millions.
Meanwhile, Scotland's Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said Ofgem's announcement would only escalate the "enormous strain" upon people and businesses who were dealing with April's increase, as well as the wider cost of living pressures.
He said the Scottish government had prepared a £1.2m funding package to expand energy advice services.
On Monday, a £2m Social Housing Fuel Support Fund will also open, he added.