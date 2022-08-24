Two drivers killed in A82 crash in Lochaber named
- Published
Two drivers who died following a crash on the A82 near Spean Bridge last week have been named by police.
Eileen Gow, 60, and Jamie Sykes, 25, were involved in a collision close to Achnabobane.
The families of both victims, who were from the Lochaber area, said they had been left devastated.
Police Scotland said inquiries into the crash were continuing and issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come foward.
In a statement, Ms Gow's family said: "The family are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of their lovely sister and a loving partner."
Mr Sykes' family said: "We are devastated by the loss of our only son Jamie and would ask for privacy at this terrible time as we attempt to come to terms with the devastating impact this has had on us and all those who loved him."