Sleat community event after man killed and three injured
A community event is to be held on Skye to offer islanders support following a series of incidents in which a man was killed and three people were injured.
It will be held at Sleat Primary School, which will open a day later than other schools in the Highlands after the summer break.
Highland Council has helped to arrange Tuesday's event.
Last Wednesday, John MacKinnon died and a woman was left in a critical condition in incidents in Sleat.
A man and a woman were also injured in an incident in Dornie in Lochalsh, near Skye.
Skye councillor and Highland Council education chairman, John Finlayson, said last week's incidents had clearly had an impact on local communities.
He said: "We will have an open event in the school where parents and community members can come in and we will have professionals there to help.
"This whole community has been affected and we will ensure support is there for as long as it is needed."
On Friday, Finlay MacDonald appeared in court in Inverness accused of murder and the attempted murder of three others.
Mr MacKinnon, 47, died on Skye while Mr MacDonald's wife Rowena, 32, was left in a critical condition.
John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie were injured in Dornie.
Mr MacDonald, 39, made no plea and was remanded in custody.
He faces a murder charge and two charges of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.
He also faces a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and attempted murder.