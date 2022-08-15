Third person dies following fatal crash on A9 at Ralia
The driver of a car involved in a collision with a lorry on the A9 in the Highlands last week has died in hospital.
The woman had been taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries following the crash at Ralia on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the 46-year-old died on Sunday.
Two passengers in the car - a man, 45, and woman, 75 - died at the scene of the collision, near Newtonmore.
The 59-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Police Scotland has appealed for information on the collision.
Sgt Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.
"We continue to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to us and can assist is asked to get in touch."