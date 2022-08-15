Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain
The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over most parts of Scotland during Monday.
The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday.
In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.
The warning is in place until midnight and includes a forecast of 20-30 mm of rain possibly falling within an hour in a few places.
It applies in 29 of Scotland's 32 local authority areas with the exceptions of Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.
The Met Office has also warned of up to 50 mm - about 2in - in three to six hours in some places. Hail and frequent lightning has also been forecast.
A separate yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued from midnight to 10:00 on Tuesday for eastern and southern parts of Scotland, including Aberdeenshire, Angus, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
The forecast is for 20 to 30 mm rain in some places and possible isolated rumbles of thunder.
A large thunderstorm, with lightning and heavy rain, will move steadily NE over the next hour or so.— Met Office - Scotland (@metofficeScot) August 15, 2022
Most likely just to the W of Edinburgh, but causing difficult driving conditions for the morning rush hour.
A yellow thunderstorm warning is in force - https://t.co/1DvkZ4y7bg⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WNvtFWuz2K