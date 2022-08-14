Biker dies in crash with car and van in Highlands
A 63-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in the Highlands.
The man's black Yamaha motorbike collided with a Fiat Doblo van and a Vauxhall car on the A836 at Bettyhill, near Loch Crochach, at 17:40 on Friday. He died at the scene.
His pillion passenger, a 56-year-old woman, was airlifted to Raigmore hospital in Inverness with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The van driver and three people in the car were not injured.
The road was closed for close to six hours to allow investigation work.
Sgt Christopher Donaldson from Dingwall road policing said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation continues and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to please get in touch.