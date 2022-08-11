Two dead after car and lorry crash on A9 near Ralia
- Published
Two people have died after a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 in the Highlands.
Police said the 75-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were passengers in the car in the crash at Ralia, near Newtonmore, on Wednesday.
The collision happened at about 16:50 near the A9's junction with the B9150.
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, is in a critical condition in hospital. The 59-year-old male driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Police Scotland has appealed for information on the crash.
Sgt Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the crash or who has any dashcam footage to get in touch with officers."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.