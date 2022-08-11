Man killed during string of attacks around Skye is named
A man has died and three people have been injured in a series of shootings around Skye.
The dead man has been named locally as John MacKinnon.
Police Scotland were initially called to a report of a 32-year-old woman being injured at a property in Tarskavaig, on Skye, shortly before 09:00.
Officers were then called to an incident about eight miles away (13km) in Teangue at about 09:30.
Police said a gun was fired and a 47-year-old man died at the scene.
Officers were later called to an incident in Dornie, near Kyle of Lochalsh on the Scottish mainland, where a gun was also fired.
A man was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Inverness, while a woman was taken to hospital on Skye. They have been named locally as John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie.
Police said the incidents were linked and a 39-year-old man had been arrested. He has also been taken to hospital.
The rescue operation saw multiple ambulances, air ambulances and special rapid retrieval emergency teams, which are only summoned for incidents in rural locations when people are in critical need of medical attention.
Ch Supt Conrad Trickett said: "Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare but I understand that this will have a significant effect on the local community in these rural areas.
"I would like to reassure people that we are treating these incidents as contained with no wider threat to the public.
"There will a significant police presence in the area over the coming days and we will be working with partners to provide support to the local community."
The Scottish Ambulance Service said multiple ambulances, air ambulances, a special operations response team and an emergency medical retrieval service team attended the scenes.
Ian Blackford, SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, told BBC Scotland it was very concerning news and that his thoughts were with all those affected.
He said: "As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did.
"Thank you for the work that you do."
Local MSP Kate Forbes has praised the work of the emergency services.
Skye councillor John Finlayson said it was "a very tough day" for islanders.
Mr Finlayson told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I've never known tragedy like this and there's two communities that have been affected here - one on Skye and one on the mainland.
"So, it's a sad day, it's a tragic day, and it's a very tough day for us all."