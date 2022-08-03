Family's tribute to climber killed in Ben Nevis fall
- Published
Family tributes have been paid to a climber who died in an accident on the North Face of Ben Nevis.
Rob Brown, who was originally from Cambridge and ran a guiding business from Fort William, died in a fall on Friday.
In a post on his Facebook page, his family said 33-year-old Mr Brown had been enjoying free time in the mountains on a beautiful day.
They said they were "heartbroken and devastated" by his death.
Police Scotland said emergency services were alerted to reports of a 33-year-old man having fallen in Zero Gully at 11:15 on Friday.
In their tribute, accompanied by a photograph taken by a friend, Mr Brown's family described him as an experienced, calm and confident climber who did not take risks.
They said he died in a tragic accident.
Mr Brown's family said: "He left us whilst having a great day out and was happy and content with his life.
"We are all absolutely heartbroken and devastated that he has had to leave us when he had so much more life left to give and with such an exciting future ahead."
His family thanked Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and others who had offered support.
Police Scotland said: "Following a mountain rescue, the body of a 33-year-old man was recovered.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."