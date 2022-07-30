Climber, 82, close to completing epic Munro challenge
An 82-year-old man who set himself a challenge to climb Scotland's 282 Munros after his wife went into full-time care is just days from reaching the final summit.
Nick Gardner, from Gairloch, in the Highlands, was devastated when Janet developed Alzheimer's and osteoporosis.
The grandfather-of-four said he wanted something to keep him going.
He set off on his epic quest in July 2020, three months after his 80th birthday.
Two years on Mr Gardner only has eight Munros left to bag.
He said: "When Janet went into care it absolutely shattered me.
"We were incredibly close as a couple, she was the most wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother possible, and now she doesn't recognise me.
"I was heading into some mental condition, so I thought I have to get myself a challenge, to pull me out."
The former physics teacher had never climbed a Munro - a Scottish mountain that reaches a minimum of 3,000ft (914.4m).
And he gave himself 1,200 days, to complete the challenge while raising money for Alzheimer Scotland and the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS).
But, with his final summit planned for mid August, Mr Gardner is on track to finish in under 800 days.
He said: "I am so close to completing it, I really feel like a child in the run-up to Christmas. I have butterflies."
Once he makes it to the finish line, Mr Gardner will have climbed more than 500,000ft (152,000m), the equivalent of scaling Mount Everest (8,848m) about 17 times.
He will also have walked 2,000 miles (3,218 km), a similar distance to hiking from Edinburgh to Greece.
One of his two daughters, Sally McKenzie, has nominated him to the Guinness Book of World Records for the oldest person to climb the Munros.
Mr Gardener joked: "I'll probably cry when I make it to the end".
With a compass in one hand and a map in the other, Mr Gardner said he loved the feeling of being on the hillside.
But he added that he was never truly on his own.
He said: "I am over 80, and I think it would be irresponsible to climb on my own at this age, so I always have people with me.
"I don't climb in a rush, and after the first two or three Munros I just started stopping people on the hill to tell them what I was doing.
"People couldn't believe it, and they started joining me and donating money.
"Now, when I am walking, I regularly hear, 'Nick' shouted."
Mr Gardner has developed immense respect for mountains.
"I have never conquered or beaten a mountain, I have climbed them," he said. "If you start trying to conquer them, they will get their own back."
Out of the 274 peaks he has scaled so far, Mr Gardner said completing the Cuillin Ridge on the Isle of Skye about a month ago stuck out as his most physically challenging moment.
He said: "It's hard for people to do in their 40s, let alone 80s. It was incredibly rewarding," he said.
"I am not a religious person, but there is something almost biblical about it, certainly spiritual."
Mr Gardner's checklist for reaching Scotland's highest peaks includes a head torch, waterproof clothing, a down jacket and a spare warm garment. But he said a map and compass were his essentials.
The remaining peaks for the intrepid grandfather are three in Knoydart: Ladhar, Mell Buidhe and Luinne Bheinn; four in Glen Dessary: Sgurr na ciche, Garbh chioche mhor, Sgurr nan coireachan and Sgurr Mor; and lastly, the 282nd summit at Cairn Gorm in the Highlands where he will be joined by friends and family for the final climb.
Mr Gardner's target was initially to raise £10,000, but he is now on track to reaching £50,000.
He added: "I will keep walking when I've finished this challenge, as long as my legs can carry me."
Craig Jones, chief executive of the ROS, will be joining Mr Gardner on the final climb and said the charity was "extremely grateful" for the fundraiser.
Kirsty Stewart, of Alzheimer Scotland, added: "His tremendous effort will help us continue to be there for people living with dementia, their families and their carers."