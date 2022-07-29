Man seriously injured in attempted murder at Inverness flats
A man has been seriously injured in an attack in Inverness, which police are treating as attempted murder.
The 27-year-old was attacked by a man behind a block of flats on Esk Road, in the Hilton area of the city, at about 13:25 on Thursday.
He was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Medical staff described his condition as stable.
Det Ch Insp Mark Czerniakiewicz, said it was "imperative that we catch the man responsible".
He added: "We believe there was a disturbance to the rear of flats, where the injured man was attacked by at least one other man.
"The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, has short fair hair, is of skinny build, and was wearing dark clothing. He was seen on CCTV running from Esk Road through the housing estate.
"This happened in the early afternoon and I am sure someone from this largely residential area would have either seen or heard what happened."
Police Scotland has asked anyone with information to contact them.