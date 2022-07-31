Belladrum back with a bang after two-year break
The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival closed on Saturday night with a main stage appearance by Chic, featuring Nile Rodgers.
The Garden Stage was packed for the act's slick performance of disco, funk and soul hits including Everybody Dance.
Bella, which was returning after a two-year break due to Covid, was attended by about 20,000 people.
Starting on Thursday, the three days featured an eclectic mix of music.
Emeli Sande, Van Morrison, The Fratellis, Callum Beattie, Shed Seven and children's entertainers Fun Box were among those to grace the main stage.
The new Hot House set up - an open stage replacing a large tent - saw performances by Vistas, Daytime TV and Ash.
On Thursday, Isle of Lewis band Peat & Diesel filled a slot in the Hot House line-up after UK Eurovision star Sam Ryder had to pull out due to illness.
The band had roughly 12 hours' notice to sort themselves out and get a ferry from the Western Isles to the mainland, where they received a lift from a friend who drove them to the festival for their 21:45 performance.
Belladrum, near Beauly, was first held as a one-day event in 2004 with 2,000 people and over the years has grown into a weekend-long festival drawing crowds of more than 20,000.