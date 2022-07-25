In pictures: First Scottish Tree Hugging Championships
The inaugural Scottish Tree Hugging Championships were held at the weekend.
Events in the competition at Ardtornish, on Lochaber's Morvern peninsula, included hugging as many trees in one minute and freestyle - the most inventive way of hugging a tree.
The winner was Alasdair Firth, who lives locally on a woodland croft.
An Darach Forest Therapy and Darach Social Croft held the event in association with Finland's annual World Tree Hugging Championships.
