Crossbow attacks on two cats in Highland town
- Published
A cat has died and another was seriously injured after being shot with a crossbow in a Highland town.
The animals were targeted in two separate incidents in the Kerrow Drive area of Kingussie last week.
Police said both pets were found seriously injured by their owners. Their injuries were caused by a crossbow bolt.
A vet was able to save one of the cats but the second pet died.
Officers have asked local people to help them trace the culprit.
Sgt Craig McGhee said: "We are eager to trace whoever was responsible for these attacks and I am appealing to members of the local community to assist us with identifying those involved.
"If anyone saw anything suspicious around the time of this incident or has information that could help with our ongoing enquiries then please get in touch."