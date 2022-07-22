Police investigate unexplained death of teenager in Inverness
A teenager has died after becoming unwell at a property in Inverness.
Bailey Matheson Munro, 17, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to MacLennan Crescent at 07:55 on Thursday.
Police Scotland said the death was unexplained, but it was not being treated as suspicious. A post mortem examination will take place.
Det Con Gary Hines said: "Our thoughts remain with Bailey's family at this very difficult time."
Inquiries are continuing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.