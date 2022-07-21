Motorcyclist who died in A82 crash was 'devoted father'
- Published
A motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A82 in the Highlands has been named by police.
Michael Gall, 51, from Inverness, was involved in a collision with a car near Invermoriston on Tuesday.
In a tribute, his wife Gaynor, said: "Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father."
Police Scotland has issued an appeal for anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to get in touch.
The collision, which happened at about 12:20, involved an MG car and Mr Gall's Ducati motorbike. No-one less was injured.
The road near the scene was closed for about seven hours to allow for an investigation.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.
"I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward."