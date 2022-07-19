Motorcyclist dies after crash on the A82
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A82 in the Highlands.
The collision, between a Ducati motorbike and an MG car, occurred at about 12:10 close to the village of Invermoriston.
The 51-year-old driver of the Ducati was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.
The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for a collision investigation to be carried out and re-opened at about 19:00.
Police Scotland has issued an appeal for anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to get in touch.
