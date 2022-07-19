RAF Lossiemouth jet's attack training sparks probe
The crew of a light aircraft raised concerns about how close an RAF fighter jet flew to them during "high-energy manoeuvres" over the Highlands.
The Typhoon jet was carrying out a simulated attack at the Tain weapons range, which was closed at the time.
The pilot and passenger of the small Cessna complained the jet was too close to them as it climbed from below.
An investigation has concluded there was no risk of a collision, but said safety was reduced during the incident.
The Cessna was flying off the east Highlands on 7 January.
The pilot of the Typhoon from RAF Lossiemouth on the Moray coast was on a training sortie - practising attacking a target at Tain, where there is a large military weapons range.
Pilots of both aircraft were aware they were in the same airspace.
While the Cessna crew accepted the Typhoon was entitled to be there, they were surprised it was carrying out a simulated attack when the range was closed and its control tower unmanned.
The Typhoon pilot said the range's operators were told they would be training within the site's boundaries.
The Cessna crew estimated the fighter plane came within 600m (1,969ft) of their aircraft when the jet made a steep climb from an attack.
Following its probe, the UK Airprox Board said the RAF pilot had made an inaccurate assessment of the civilian aircraft's flight path.
It suggested high-energy manoeuvres, such as the simulated attack, should not be undertaken unless military pilots were certain of the location of any other aircraft.
The board praised a controller at Inverness Airport.
It said the controller should be commended for the information they provided the Cessna's pilot on the whereabouts of the Typhoon during the incident.