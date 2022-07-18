Driver charged after three die in crash on A9
A 66-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously and causing the deaths of a young boy and his grandparents.
David and Elza McPherson and their two-year-old grandson died following the crash on the A9, near the Slochd Summit, on 5 July.
Paul Gillcrist, of North Carolina in the US, was not present when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
He made no plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail.
Mr Gillcrist's wife was seriously injured in the crash, which happened south of Inverness.
He is also facing a second dangerous driving charge said to have occurred elsewhere on the A9 between Carrbridge and Dalwhinnie.
Mr McPherson died at the scene while his wife passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The couple's grandson, who has not been named, died in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.