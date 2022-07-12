Running up that hill: Munro-bagging dogs Hugo and Spencer
Cocker spaniels Hugo and Spencer - along with their owner Hollie Jenkins - have been "bagging" some of Scotland's highest mountains.
Munro-bagging involves walking, and some cases climbing, to the tops of mountains more than 914.4m (3,000ft) high.
There are 282 in total, and Hugo and Spencer have been up 89 of them so far.
Ms Jenkins, who lives in Edinburgh and works in vet healthcare marketing, took up the pursuit last year.
Her first Munro was the UK's highest mountain - Ben Nevis, near Fort William.
"Hugo and Spencer have a great time," said Ms Jenkins.
"As of Sunday, they have done 89 and been back up 12 of them."
The dogs gradually moved up from progressively long walks in the Pentland Hills near Edinburgh in 2020 to Munros last year.
Ms Jenkins is a member of a Facebook group of dog owners who regularly head into the mountains, and she has also seen her Instagram page recording Hugo and Spencer's adventures grow to 125,000 followers.
The dogs wear protective clothing such as coats and boots for their paws on trips in cold conditions.
Outdoors organisation Mountaineering Scotland has information on its website about taking dogs into the hills.
