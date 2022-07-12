Teenager dies and man injured in fall at Thurso

ThursoGetty Images

An 18-year-old woman has died and a man has been injured after they fell from a cliff at Thurso.

Emergency services were called to the area of a coastal clifftop path, known as Victoria Walk, at about 17:50 on Monday.

Police Scotland said the 26-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said the woman's death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries were ongoing.

She added: "Emergency services and coastguard attended but an 18-year-old woman had died.

"Her next of kin have been informed."

Victoria Walk has been the site of previous falls.

In 2018, a man was injured after he fell almost 9m (30ft).

A walker also fell on to rocks from the path in 2014.

