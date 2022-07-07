Boy aged two dies with grandparents in Highlands crash
- Published
Police have confirmed that a two-year-old boy and his grandparents died in a crash in the Highlands earlier this week.
The crash happened on the A9 at Slochd Summit, near Carrbridge, at about 11:40 on Tuesday.
David McPherson, 68, the driver of a red Ford Fiesta, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His wife Elza McPherson, 64, and their toddler grandson were taken to hospital, but both died later.
The crash involved the Fiesta and a black Mercedes C Class.
The occupants of the Mercedes, a woman and man aged 65 and 67, were taken to hospital where they were said to be in a stable condition.
A white Mercedes Sprinter pick-up vehicle was also involved in the collision but the male driver did not suffer any injuries.
The road was closed for nine hours.
Sgt Neil MacDonald said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.
"We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"In particular, I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant."