Replica 17th Century turf house built in Glen Coe
The construction of a replica 17th Century turf and creel house has been completed in Glen Coe.
National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said the turf, wattle and thatch structure was erected using traditional materials, tools and techniques.
It has the same footprint as a dwelling excavated by archaeologists and volunteers at the former township of Achtriachtan.
The house is open to those visiting Glencoe National Nature Reserve.
The area of the Highlands is known for the Glencoe Massacre, which came at a time when King William III sought to stamp out Highland clan loyalty to the overthrown Stuart king - James VII of Scotland and II of England.
In January 1692, soldiers, who had been offered hospitality by the MacDonald clan, carried out government orders to destroy their hosts.
Emily Bryce, NTS' operations manager for the reserve, said: "Turf and creel houses were once scattered across the Highlands and are an important part of Scotland's architectural heritage."
She added: "While tourists who come here have often heard of the tragic events of the Glencoe Massacre, we want them to go away with an understanding of the lives that were lived here, as well as those that were lost here in 1692."