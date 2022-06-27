Castle Stuart Golf Links bought by Canadian developer
Castle Stuart Golf Links near Inverness has been bought by a Canadian golf resort developer.
The club and its course were opened on the Moray Firth coast 13 years ago and have hosted four Scottish Opens.
The first of those championships, held in 2011, was badly affected by torrential downpours and a landslip.
Developer Cabot said it plans to build a second course in the area, around the nearby 400-year-old Castle Stuart, and provide sites for luxury accommodation.
The castle was a stronghold of the Earls of Moray and was built on land granted to James Stuart, the half-brother of Mary Queen of Scots.
Castle Stuart Golf Links is to be renamed Cabot Highland and is the Canadian business' first European project.
The second course could be completed by 2024.