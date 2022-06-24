Motorcyclist from Dunnet dies in crash in Caithness
- Published
A 21-year-old man has died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A836 in Caithness.
Police said Liam Mackay, of Dunnet, died at the scene of the crash which happened at about 08:00 near Castletown.
The driver and passenger of a blue Vauxhall Astra were checked by ambulance staff but did not require further treatment.
Mr Mackay's family said he was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend.
The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and re-opened at about 14:35.
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the crash.
Sgt Alasdair MacKay said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Liam at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy while they come to terms with what has happened.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are asking anyone who has information that could help with our crash investigation to get in touch.
"In addition we are asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist officers to also make contact with us."